Nine child labourers rescued from bangle unit in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI): Nine child labourers, all hailing from Bihar and employed at a banglemaking unit here were rescued on Tuesday, police said.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:43 IST
Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI): Nine child labourers, all hailing from Bihar and employed at a banglemaking unit here were rescued on Tuesday, police said. A police official said a man from Bihar had brought the children six months ago and got them employed at the bangle unit in Balapur here.
Based on specific information, the children, all below the age of 14, were rescued from the unit and rehabilitated in a home, while the man has been picked up for questioning, the official said. Acase under relevant sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act was registered, the official added.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Bihar
- Balapur
- Juvenile Justice Act
- Child Labour Act
ALSO READ
Tirupati laddu Prasadam sale resumed in Hyderabad
Passengers' smile biggest reward: Bihar villagers who helped Mizos on train
BJP to sound poll bugle in Bihar next week with 'virtual rally' by Amit Shah
Amit Shah to address virtual rally next week for upcoming Bihar polls
Subsidised sale of Tirupati laddus gets very good response in Hyderabad