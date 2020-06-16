Left Menu
Punjab: Probationer SI discharged from service

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patiala, Jatinder Singh Aulkah on Tuesday discharged Aditya Sharma from service with immediate effect on charges of sexual misconduct, and continued and frequent absence from duty, a spokesperson said. Two FIRs have been registered against him by a woman who he allegedly sexually assaulted and then married, apparently to escape disciplinary action, the police spokesperson said.

Two FIRs have been registered against him by a woman who he allegedly sexually assaulted and then married, apparently to escape disciplinary action, the police spokesperson said. He also failed to complete basic training at the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, the spokesperson said.

Two FIRs have been registered against him by a woman who he allegedly sexually assaulted and then married, apparently to escape disciplinary action, the police spokesperson said. He also failed to complete basic training at the Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, the spokesperson said.

Incidentally, in his brief period of probation, Sharma had remained suspended for a total of 109 days, and absented himself from duty for 65 days. If the officer's indiscipline went unchecked, it could have had a deleterious effect on his peers in the police department, the IGP said in his discharge orders.

Sharma had even failed to respond to two show-cause notices issued to him by the senior superintendent of police, Patiala, in the past. A case was registered against Sharma on a complaint by a woman, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted and beaten up by him He was suspended on November 15, 2019, following which a departmental inquiry was also ordered against him. However, on February 20 Sharma submitted an application that he had entered into a settlement with the complainant and had also solemnised marriage with her. Thereafter, his suspension was revoked pending the departmental inquiry, the spokesperson said.

Another FIR was lodged against him in June by his wife on the charges of physical and mental torture..

