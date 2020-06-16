Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Niwas Goel pays tribute to Ch. Brahm Prakash on his birth anniversary

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Ch. Brahm Prakash, the first Chief Minister of Delhi at his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:02 IST
Ram Niwas Goel pays tribute to Ch. Brahm Prakash on his birth anniversary
Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Ch. Brahm Prakash, the first Chief Minister of Delhi at his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Delhi. Paying tributes to the leader, Goel said that Chaudhary Brahm Prakash saw a dream of a fully developed National Capital Region with an extended periphery where all villages would have schools, roads, primary health centres, community centres.

Goel described Prakash as a "great sympathizer" of farmers and working class, who was instrumental in promoting cooperative movement and initiating various programmes of rural development. "His services will always be remembered," Goel said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-CureVac becomes second company to test coronavirus vaccine in Germany -sources

Unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is due to receive German state backing, will become the second coronavirus vaccine developer to launch human trials of an experimental immunisation in the country, two people familiar with the plans told...

Moldova asks U.S. to extradite tycoon Plahotniuc over $1 bln theft

Moldova said on Tuesday it had asked the United States to extradite Vladimir Plahotniuc, a business tycoon charged in his native country with involvement in the theft of 1 billion from banks in 2014-2015. Plahotniuc, one of Moldovas richest...

Turkey slams French criticism of its actions in Libya

Turkey on Tuesday slammed French criticism of its role in Libya, saying the comments showed the dark and inexplicable policy by France towards Libya, and accused its NATO ally of exacerbating the crisis by supporting the forces of Khalifa H...

30 police personnel in Ludhiana quarantined

Thirty police personnel, who came in contact with four criminals who were arrested recently and tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined. Four criminals who were arrested recently in different cases have tested positive, after wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020