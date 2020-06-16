Left Menu
Train from Jharkhand for Leh-bound migrant workers cancelled amid border tensions

A special train that was to carry 1,600 migrant workers on their way to Leh from Dumka in Jharkhand for construction work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was cancelled on Tuesday, following tensions between India and China in the region, officials said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:08 IST
A special train that was to carry 1,600 migrant workers on their way to Leh from Dumka in Jharkhand for construction work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was cancelled on Tuesday, following tensions between India and China in the region, officials said. This was the second such train after a special train on June 13 carried a similar number of workers on their way to Leh, following an agreement between the Jharkhand government and the BRO, they said.

The train was cancelled keeping in view the safety of workers, Dumka Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said. The train was scheduled to leave Dumka around 2 pm and take the migrant workers till Jammu, from where the BRO would have arranged transport for them, officials said.

One train has already gone and the second has been held up, following the tense situation. "(We are) establishing contact with the BRO officials and then further action will be taken," Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters. Saluting the Army officer and two soldiers killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday, he said the brave soldiers did not budge an inch.

"I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and prayers to the almighty to give them enough strength at this hour," Soren said, adding that one of the soldiers was from Jharkhand..

