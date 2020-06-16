Left Menu
Development News Edition

235 more COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in Rajasthan

The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 13,216 on Tuesday with 235 new infections, while seven more deaths took the toll to 308, the Health Department said. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were from Sikar, 10 each from Jhunjhunu and Pali, among others, the department officials said. Jaipur has registered a maximum number of 138 deaths and 2,614 cases, followed by Jodhpur, where there have been 2,219 infections and 28 fatalities.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:41 IST
235 more COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in Rajasthan

The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 13,216 on Tuesday with 235 new infections, while seven more deaths took the toll to 308, the Health Department said. The seven fatalities were from Jodhpur, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sirohi, it said.

Among the new 235 cases, 69 were from Bharatpur, 41 from Jaipur, 20 from Udaipur, 18 from Jodhpur and 13 from Alwar. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were from Sikar, 10 each from Jhunjhunu and Pali, among others, the department officials said.

Jaipur has registered a maximum number of 138 deaths and 2,614 cases, followed by Jodhpur, where there have been 2,219 infections and 28 fatalities. There are 2,946 active cases and 9,736 people have recovered, the officials added. PTI AG HMB

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Away till now, Rajasthan minister turns up at Jaipur hotel to discuss 'people's issues'

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena who had till now stayed away from the hotel where Congress MLAs are kept to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP appeared there on Tuesday, saying he wanted to discuss peoples iss...

Noida: Man, 29, youngest to succumb to COVID-19, total cases 1,038

The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, came out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new c...

Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as ...

Improved, user-friendly version of GeM to launch in July: Official

Government e-Marketplace GeM is planning to introduce an upgraded and more user-friendly version in July, which will among other things improve the payments system, a senior official said on Tuesday. Over three lakh sellers and service prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020