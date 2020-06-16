Mumbai: Transgenders misbehave inside Dharavi police station

A group of transgenders misbehaved with personnel inside Dharavi police station on Tuesday night and the process of booking them for the act was underway, said an official. The transgenders wanted police to take action against a person over a complaint and refusal by personnel at the police station to do so till a probe was completed enraged them, the official said.

"The transgenders misbehaved with police personnel. We have rounded them up and are in the process of filing a case under section 335 against them," said Senior Inspector Ramesh Nangre of Dharavi police station. Section 335 of IPC pertains to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.