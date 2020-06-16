Mango merchants' body urges Centre to take up repair work of two national highways in Bengal

A mango merchants'association on Tuesday urged the Centre to undertake repairwork of two national highways passing through Malda in WestBengal, contending that transportation of the popular fruit toother parts of the country is being hampered

The Malda Mango Merchants' Association has written toUnion Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari,seeking his intervention in repairing stretches of NH-34 andNH-81

Claiming that Malda is the largest producer of mangoin the country, the association called upon the minister topass necessary orders in this regard.