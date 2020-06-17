Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site

The blaze at OIL's Baghjan gas well, which began on June 9 following a major blowout on May 27, is still raging. After the civil administration sought the Army's help in constructing a 150-metre-long bailey bridge over an adjoining water body for better access to the gas well site, a team from the Army's 3 Corps carried out a survey for the project.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:14 IST
Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A team from the Army carried out a survey for constructing a bailey bridge over a pond near the gas well site at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district, Oil India Ltd (OIL) said in a statement on Tuesday. The Baghjan well has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 20 days and it caught fire on June 9.

Due to continued public agitation alleging negligence on the PSU major following a blowout in the gas well, the company said it incurred a cumulative production loss of 5,844 MT crude oil and 7.53 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM) of natural gas since May 27. Various organisations forced OIL to stop operations in three drilling locations and nine workover locations, the company had said earlier.

Protesters also put up road blockades at various places in Tinsukia, affecting movement of bowsers. The blaze at OIL's Baghjan gas well, which began on June 9 following a major blowout on May 27, is still raging.

After the civil administration sought the Army's help in constructing a 150-metre-long bailey bridge over an adjoining water body for better access to the gas well site, a team from the Army's 3 Corps carried out a survey for the project. Meanwhile, the first load of equipment and materials mobilised from ONGC-Rajahmundry reached Duliajan, an industrial township where the field headquarters of OIL is located, for inspection by experts, while the second load is in transit, according to the company statement.

While the equipment will be used in dousing the fire, related work is also in progress at the site and OIL's Engineering Workshop, it said. A team of experts from a Singapore-based company is visiting the well site to assess the preparation for capping the well.

The blaze at well no. 5 at Baghjan is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kms while thick black smoke is going up several metres there, endangering the local biodiversity in the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Doctors and paramedics of OIL have been screening the health condition of people in relief camps displaced from their homes due to the fire and providing them free medicines, the statement said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...

Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site

A team from the Army carried out a survey for constructing a bailey bridge over a pond near the gas well site at Baghjan in Assams Tinsukia district, Oil India Ltd OIL said in a statement on Tuesday. The Baghjan well has been spewing gas un...

McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate.The House version is going nowhere in the Senate, McConnell told reporters. Its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020