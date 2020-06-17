COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reaches 39; total number of cases rises to 6,810

Left Menu
At a press conference, state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the latest casualty has been reported from Katihar district and the man had recently returned from Delhi. Among the fatalities reported earlier in the state, Begusarai, Khagaria and Vaishali districts have accounted for three deaths each, while Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Saran, Sitamarhi and Siwan have reported two deaths each.

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar reached 39 after a 55-year-old man succumbed to the viral infection, even as the state's tally climbed to 6,810 with 148 fresh cases, an official said here on Tuesday. At a press conference, state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the latest casualty has been reported from Katihar district and the man had recently returned from Delhi.

Among the fatalities reported earlier in the state, Begusarai, Khagaria and Vaishali districts have accounted for three deaths each, while Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Saran, Sitamarhi and Siwan have reported two deaths each. Districts which have reported one casualty each, besides Katihar, are Araria, Auranabad, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Madhepur, Madhubani, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur and Sheohar.

All 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases and those with the highest tallies are Bhagalpur (336), Patna (334), Begusarai (318), Madhubani (304) and Khagaria (296). Only five districts – Araria, Arwal, Jamui, Lakhisarai and Sheohar – still have double-digit tallies.

The state health secretary asserted that besides a low mortality rate, Bihar also has a good recovery rate and a total of 4,571 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease. More than 5,000 of the state's COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past one month and the spike has been attributed to heavy influx of migrants who began coming back to Bihar from across the country since the beginning of May when the Centre agreed to run "Shramik Specials" upon the request of respective state governments.

The number of migrants who have returned after May 3 and tested positive for coronavirus is 4,589, the health secretary said. The number of samples tested till date was 1.30 lakh and efforts were on to increase the testing capacity which at present stood at just over 3,500 per day, he added.

