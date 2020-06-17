Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh Govt decides to implement 'Roka-Chheka' to save crop, boost income

Chhattisgarh Government has decided to effectively implement "Roka-Chheka" technique in all the villages with the objective to revive traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh and to strengthen rural economy.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 02:12 IST
Chhattisgarh Govt decides to implement 'Roka-Chheka' to save crop, boost income
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Government has decided to effectively implement "Roka-Chheka" technique in all the villages with the objective to revive traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh and to strengthen rural economy. State Government has taken this step to make cowsheds under Suraaji Gaon Yojana more useful and to prevent the crop damage due to the open grazing of stray cattle.

"Roka-Chheka" is one of the popular traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh, which State Government has decided to make more organized and effective. During monsoon, after completion of the sowing process in farms of villages, open grazing of cattle is stopped. As many villages do not have the cowshed facility, cattle owners face major difficulties during this period of ban on grazing. But now to solve this problem, the State Government is building 5000 cowsheds across the state under Suraaji Gaon Yojana.

Construction of 2200 cowsheds been already been completed and construction of 2800 cowsheds is in progress. The government has appealed all the Sarpanchs to keep all the cattle in cowsheds during the period of ban on open grazing, so as to ensure proper nourishment of cattle and to save crops from damage. Recently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had issued a special message for farmers saying that it is important to ensure the protection of crops right from the sprouting stage of seeds. This will boost agricultural yield and also the income of farmers.

In the last one and a half years, Chief Minister Baghel has consistently emphasized the need to bring villages to the centre of the economy. To realize this vision, Suraaji Gaon Yojana has been started to revive four major factors of the rural economy- Narva, Garva, Ghurva, Bari. One of the objectives of the cowshed construction under the Garva Programme is to produce organic fertilizer on a large scale, so as to enhance the fertility of the land and to reduce the input cost of agriculture.

'Roka-Chheka' is an old method being revived with new cowsheds for manufacturing organic fertilizer using cow dung collected in the cowsheds. Through these cowsheds, the State Government is also creating new employment opportunities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil reports record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in a day

Brazil set record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.Brazil also reg...

World Bank provides $400 mln to boost health insurance in Egypt

The World Bank said on Tuesday it would provide 400 million to support universal health coverage in Egypt as the country struggles with rising numbers of new coronavirus cases. The funding will help Egypt increase the reach of its universal...

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washingtons federal court follows warnings from...

COVID-19: Dubai registers rise in recovery rate, decline in identified cases

Precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus and concerted efforts by the public and the private sector as well as the community have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus, the citys COVID-19 Command ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020