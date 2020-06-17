Left Menu
Boundaries of Puducherry with TN's Cuddalore, Villupuram to be sealed from today

Boundaries of Puducherry with Cuddalore and Villupuram, both in Tamil Nadu, will be sealed from Wednesday, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:44 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Boundaries of Puducherry with Cuddalore and Villupuram, both in Tamil Nadu, will be sealed from Wednesday, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. "People to be allowed inside Puducherry only for medical services. E-passes from Chennai will not be allowed here," said Narayanasamy.

"If you come with a certificate stating that you are not infected with the disease when you come from abroad, then you are allowed in Puducherry," he added. Puducherry has so far reported 202 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

