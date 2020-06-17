Boundaries of Puducherry with TN's Cuddalore, Villupuram to be sealed from today
ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:44 IST
Boundaries of Puducherry with Cuddalore and Villupuram, both in Tamil Nadu, will be sealed from Wednesday, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. "People to be allowed inside Puducherry only for medical services. E-passes from Chennai will not be allowed here," said Narayanasamy.
"If you come with a certificate stating that you are not infected with the disease when you come from abroad, then you are allowed in Puducherry," he added. Puducherry has so far reported 202 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)