Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala records 79 new COVID-19 positive cases: State Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 79 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State, of which 47 had returned from other countries.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-06-2020 05:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 05:13 IST
Kerala records 79 new COVID-19 positive cases: State Health Minister
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said that 79 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State, of which 47 had returned from other countries. According to the Directorate of Health Services, so far, a total of 2,622 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, of which 1,366 are active cases. About 1,234 patients have been cured of COVID -19 in the State.

Giving the break-up of new cases, Health Minister said, " 15 persons from Malappuram district, 13 in Ernakulam district, seven each from Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kannur districts, six each in Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts, four each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Kozhikode districts, and two in Kasargod district are those who tested positive for the disease." Of the new cases, 47 people have come back from other countries. Five persons have got infected through primary contact, two in Thiruvananthapuram district and one each in Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad districts. In addition to this, a health worker in the Pathanamthitta district has also been infected.

In the meantime, 60 patients who were under treatment for COVID-19 have tested negative on Tuesday. Fourteen patients from Thiruvananthapuram district, nine in Palakkad District, eight from Kasargod district, seven in Malappuram district, five each from Alappuzha and Wayanad districts, and four in Kottayam district, three each from Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts, and one each in Ernakulam and Kannur districts are those who have recovered from the disease.

As many as 1,22,143 people are currently under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,20,157 are under surveillance in their home or institutional quarantine, and 1,986 are isolated in hospitals. 210 persons were hospitalised today. In the last 24 hours, 4,003 samples were tested. So far, samples of 1,18,893 individuals have been sent for testing and out of these, the results of 4,081 samples are expected.In addition to this, 32,534 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, guest workers, socially active people as part of Sentinel Surveillance, and 31,093 samples have been confirmed with no infection. Overall, 1,57,117 samples have been sent for testing.

One place in Thiruvananthapuram district was declared as a hotspot today in Kerala while 16 places have been removed from the list. As of now, there are 110 hotspots in the State. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar firm after retail sales jump fans recovery hopes

The dollar held firm against many of its rivals on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales jumped far more than expected in May, while risk-sensitive currencies were hobbled by concerns about the coronavirus and diplomatic tensions in Asia. Feder...

U.S. sues ex-Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication

The United States on Tuesday sued former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national securi...

Police searching for active shooter inside shopping mall in US

Shots were fired inside a shopping mall in Dallas, Texas, and police were searching for an active shooter, officials said. Sources said a person was reported to have sustained injuries in the shooting Tuesday evening. A police spokeswoman...

Saudi-led coalition asks U.N. to share details of child deaths in Yemen

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition fighting in Yemen asked the United Nations on Tuesday to share details of its accusations that the coalition was responsible for 222 child deaths or injuries last year so it could investigate. In a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020