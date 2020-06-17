Left Menu
Telangana Governor, CM condole Colonel Santosh Babu's demise

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences to the family of Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani, and Sepoy Ojha who lost their lives in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-06-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 05:48 IST
langana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (left) Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (right). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her condolences to the family of Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani, and Sepoy Ojha who lost their lives in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. A message from Telangana Governor's Office stated, "The Governor has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family, of Colonel B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani and Sepoy Ojha who got martyred for our country in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on June 15."

"I salute the brave soldiers who gave their lives to the nation. Their sacrifices will always be remembered by the nation. The entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families," the message further read. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also expressed his shock over the death of Colonel B Santosh Babu, resident of Suryapet.

"Colonel Santosh has sacrificed his life for the nation and his sacrifice cannot be valued in any terms," said chief minister. The CM also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Col Santosh's parents, his wife and children and other family members and announced the state government would support the family by all means.

The CM has instructed Minister Jagdeesh Reddy to ensure that the state government's representative should be present at receiving the mortal remains of Col Santosh till the completion of the last rites. Meanwhile, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to express condolence.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Colonel Santosh Babu of Suryapet district, Telangana and two more Indian soldiers who were martyred in the India-China border clashes today. Your valour and sacrifice will be remembered Santosh Babu Garu. Rest in peace. Jai Hind," he tweeted. Colonel Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. (ANI)

