Hotel industry in Prayagraj face major loss due to COVID-19 lockdown

With lack of tourism, hotel industry here has suffered a massive loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, claim hoteliers.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 06:02 IST
Yogesh Goyal, Director Hotel Yashpadam Continental speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

With lack of tourism, hotel industry here has suffered a massive loss due to COVID-19 lockdown, claim hoteliers. Hoteliers claim that unable to meet their expenses, they now risk closing down their businesses. Speaking to ANI, Yogesh Goyal, Director, Hotel Yashpadam Continental and Hotel Galaxy said,

"Our business is in a poor position because no one is travelling these days. The High Court here opened a week ago. But even the rush in the court has decreased now. So the business we get from the High Court has reduced subsequently. On average, we are doing business of 10 to 15 per cent only. So only two or three rooms get booked and in that, we cannot meet our expenses." "We have to pay for housekeeping, cleaning, cook, and electricity bill. We have reduced the staff to half its strength. We may have to close in the coming days if we don't get enough business. To meet our expenses we need at least 10 rooms to be booked," he said.

Goyal further said, "The banquet halls are empty, if we get customers for banquet then it could have been fine. But if the banquet remains closed then I don't think our business will be able to survive." Shyam Dhar Diwedi from the Hotel Association Prayagraj, said, "Three days ago, there was a meeting of all hoteliers with the district magistrate. The district magistrate said that hotels to be opened from June 10. There was an advisory for keeping social distance and sanitisation and use of the thermal scanner. So the hotels were opened following them."

"Now there are no visitors. The government should also think about the electricity bills as there was lockdown," he said. (ANI)

