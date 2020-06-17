Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodhpur division of North-Western Railway converts 150 train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards

The Jodhpur Division of North-Western Railway zone has converted 150 train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients due to shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:56 IST
Jodhpur division of North-Western Railway converts 150 train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards
Gopal Sharma, Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jodhpur Division of North-Western Railway zone has converted 150 train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients due to shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Gopal Sharma, Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division told ANI, "Jodhpur Railway division has prepared 150 isolation coaches for northwestern railway zone of which 50 are for Jodhpur. We have modified the coaches according to a standard design."

The Indian Railways has been modifying coaches into quarantine and isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities in the country. The coaches are equipped with necessary medical facilities such as oxygen cylinders, blankets, medical supplies, sterilized berths etc. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...

Hansi Flick hails Bayern Munich's 'enormous quality' after club clinches 8th successive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is beaming with joy after his side clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title, saying that the lads possess enormous quality. Bayern Munich registered a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen here on Wednesday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020