Jodhpur division of North-Western Railway converts 150 train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards

The Jodhpur Division of North-Western Railway zone has converted 150 train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients due to shortage of beds in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Gopal Sharma, Public Relations Officer, Jodhpur Railway Division told ANI, "Jodhpur Railway division has prepared 150 isolation coaches for northwestern railway zone of which 50 are for Jodhpur. We have modified the coaches according to a standard design."

The Indian Railways has been modifying coaches into quarantine and isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities in the country. The coaches are equipped with necessary medical facilities such as oxygen cylinders, blankets, medical supplies, sterilized berths etc. (ANI)