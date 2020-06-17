Boy dies of coronavirus in UP's Shamli
An 11-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. He died on Tuesday Meanwhile, a ward boy of the district hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday following which the emergency ward of the hospital was sealed, officials said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:03 IST
An 11-year-old boy, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. With this, two persons have died due to the disease in Shamli district. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the boy, a resident of Banti Khera village, was being treated at Meerut medical college. He died on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a ward boy of the district hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday following which the emergency ward of the hospital was sealed, officials said. Kaur had on Tuesday said that the total number of recoveries in Muzaffarnagar stood at 115, while the active cases were 79.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh
- Meerut
- Banti Khera
- Muzaffarnagar
ALSO READ
Migrant worker tests COVID-19 positive in Shamli, active cases 10
256 Shramik Special trains cancelled by state govts since May 1; Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh top defaulters: Rlys.
242 trains originated from railway stations in Delhi since May 1; 101 went to Uttar Pradesh, 111 trains terminated in Bihar: Officials.
No ‘prasad’ in temples, no touching of idols: UP issues ‘unlock’ guidelines UP-UNLOCK-GUIDELINES Lucknow Jun 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued g'
Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8