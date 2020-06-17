Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in Jammu

Army jawan injured in landmine blast along LoC in JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:22 IST
An Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, official sources said
The anti-personnel mine exploded in Khour belt of Akhnoor sector, they said
According to the sources, the jawan has been hospitalised.
