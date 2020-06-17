Ladakh face-off: India PM says martyrdom of Indian soldiers will not go in vain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain.Modi said India has always tried that differences do not become disputes.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain. In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, he also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are most important, he said. Modi said India has always tried that differences do not become disputes. Later, the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and 15 Chief Ministers of States/ UTs attending the meeting observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect for the martyred soldiers
#WATCH — I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated: PM Narendra Modi #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/Z0ynT06dSz— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. India has released the list of all the 20 martyrs while China has accepted casualties but refused to reveal the numbers.
