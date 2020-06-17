China has breached India's trust: Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said by assaulting unarmed Indian soldiers, China has once again breached India's trust as it did in 1962. By attacking them, China has breached India's trust as it had done in 1962," Rawat told reporters while paying tribute to Indian soldiers who were killed in the face-off along the LAC in Ladakh.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:10 IST
"Our soldiers were unarmed. They didn't even have a baton in hand. By attacking them, China has breached India's trust as it had done in 1962," Rawat told reporters while paying tribute to Indian soldiers who were killed in the face-off along the LAC in Ladakh. "But the supreme sacrifice by our soldiers should make China realise that it is not the India of 1962. It is capable of facing anyone. China should come out of its illusion," the chief minister said.
"They (Indian soldiers) went to negotiate peace but were assaulted treacherously. However, our soldiers fought back with valour. I salute their courage and sacrifice," Rawat said..
