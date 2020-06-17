Elephant calf separated from herd, rescued in West Bengal

An elephant calf that was separated from its herd and was roaming in Uttam Chand Chatt (UCC) forest under Kurseong forest division was rescued by forest officials along with the help of local villagers. The elephant was rescued on June 16 and was taken to Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri.

"The baby elephant was roaming in the UUC forest. We kept a close eye on the movement of the elephant calf and today we rescued the calf. The calf was shifted to Bengal Safari park near Siliguri for treatment," said Chinmoy Barman, ADFO, Kurseong forest division. According to the locals, a few days back a group of elephants came to a forest village in search of food and baby elephant was separated from the herd. On Tuiesday morning the calf entered into jute farmland after which the villagers informed the forest officials. (ANI)