UP: STF unearths another school recruitment fraud

The Uttar Pradesh STF has claimed to have unearthed another case in which a same set of documents were allegedly used to secure teaching jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the state, officials said on Wednesday After Anamika Shukla, it is Deepti Singh, a teacher at Kaushambi, whose documents were used to give jobs to three women, the UP Special Task Force said on Wednesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:28 IST
The Uttar Pradesh STF has claimed to have unearthed another case in which a same set of documents were allegedly used to secure teaching jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the state, officials said on Wednesday

After Anamika Shukla, it is Deepti Singh, a teacher at Kaushambi, whose documents were used to give jobs to three women, the UP Special Task Force said on Wednesday. An STF official said one of the three fake Deepti Singhs surfaced in Jaunpur. She is the alleged lover of Pushpendra Singh, one of the accused in the Anamika Shukla case, the official said. Similarly, two women appeared in Mainpuri

One is a teacher while another is a coordinator at Mainpuri's Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, the STF official said, adding that the real Deepti Singh is working as a teacher in Kaushambi. On Monday, the UP Police arrested three men in the Anamika Shukla case. The curious case involved teachers being recruited in state government schools on the basis of educational certificates of one woman -- Anamika Shukla. She had cleared the eligibility exam. "Three persons, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested by the STF from Gonda. They were identified as Pushpendra Singh, alias Shushil of Mainpuri, Anand of Jaunpur and Ramnath of Kehri," the STF had said.

