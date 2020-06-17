Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official dies, CM praises his anti-COVID-19 work

An official in the CMO, "who worked with dedication in the government's anti-COVID-19 initiatives," passed away here on Wednesday at a hospital, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:11 IST
Official dies, CM praises his anti-COVID-19 work

An official in the CMO, "who worked with dedication in the government's anti-COVID-19 initiatives," passed away here on Wednesday at a hospital, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. B J Damodharan, a senior special secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, was admitted to a hospital here following illness and he died early morning today, Palaniswami said in a statement and condoled the official's death.

Praising the secretary for his anti-COVID-19 work and servicewith a sense of dedication, he extended his sympathies to thebereaved family. He also ordered a government job for a family member of the deceased official.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

French court finds Bashar al-Assad's uncle guilty over property fraud

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was found guilty of acquiring millions of euros worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state and sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday.The French court also ruled...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army says at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, the deadliest clash in decades.China has not given any details of casualties. WHERE WAS ...

Nigeria’s naira eased by 6.2 percent against U.S. dollar on official market

Nigerias naira eased by 6.2 percent against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Wednesday after the government moved to converge its multiple exchange rate regimes, according to a news report by naija247news.The naira opened for trade...

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi India's protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan: MEA.

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Indias protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020