Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marijuana smuggled from US seized at Delhi courier terminal

Customs officials on Wednesday seized marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh here while it was being smuggled into the country from the US, hidden inside parcel consignments declared as having computer servers, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:26 IST
Marijuana smuggled from US seized at Delhi courier terminal

Customs officials on Wednesday seized marijuana worth Rs 30 lakh here while it was being smuggled into the country from the US, hidden inside parcel consignments declared as having computer servers, an official statement said. The officers of Delhi Customs (Preventive) intercepted two consignments that had arrived at Delhi’s new courier terminal (NCT), air cargo complex, from the US. The consignor had declared both the consignments having ‘256 GB level 3 computer server’, weighing around 14.5 kgs each, the statement said. The consignments were passed through X-ray machine wherein certain suspect images were noticed. “The consignments were then opened for detailed physical examination. Computer servers were noticed inside in a packed condition in both of them. However, when the computer servers were opened further from the back by removing the screws, no circuitry was found inside, indicating that they were dummy cases meant for concealment,” it said. On further scrutiny, 12 black packets -- six stuffed inside the cavity of each system -- were recovered from the two consignments, said the statement issued by the customs (preventive) said. On careful removal of the multiple layers of the packets, greenish-brown dried flowers/plants were found concealed in each, it said. “The found substance was tested with a field narcotics drug test kit (NDTK) and confirmed to be cannabis/marijuana of foreign origin, weighing around 4.6 kgs, having market value of around Rs 30 lakh,” the statement said. Both the consignments were consigned by a private courier agency from Gardena city in the California state of the USA, it said. The consignor is a company and the both the consignees are individuals based in Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat), the statement said.

This is this month’s second such seizure effected by Delhi customs (preventive) at the new courier terminal. Around 1.9 kgs of cannabis/marijuana valued at Rs 12 lakh was seized on June 6. Marijuana—also called weed, grass and ganja among other names -- is a greenish-gray mixture of the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the cannabis sativa or cannabis indica plant. The main psychoactive (mind-altering) chemical in marijuana, responsible for various psychological and physiological effects on the human body, is delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The chemical is found in resin produced by the leaves and buds primarily of the female cannabis plant. Marijuana is the most commonly used illegal drug in the world. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, prohibits the cultivation, possession, use, sale/purchase, import/export, transportation and warehousing of cannabis, except for medical or scientific purposes, officials said.

Possession of over 1 kgs of cannabis and cannabis resin has been notified as commercial quantity for the purpose of the Act, they said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...

Have advised states, UTs to provide suitable accommodations to all healthcare workers: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that all states and Union Territories have been advised to provide suitable separate accommodation to all healthcare workers, wherever required. It said the Joint Monitoring Group of experts...

Former Army secretary backs Biden, citing 'moral leadership'

The first openly gay Army secretary says hes supporting Joe Biden for president, the latest endorsement from a former military leader who had criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of anti-racism demonstrations. Eric Fanning, w...

AU, UNICEF launch 'No Name Campaign' to accelerate children’s access to justice

Aligned with the commemoration of the Day of the African Child observed every 16th of June, and under the 2020 theme of the year Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa, the African Union and UNICEF have launched the No Name Cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020