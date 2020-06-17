"We stand united," TN CM tells PM Modi on Ladakh face-off

Tamil Nadu stands united behindthe Centre on the Ladakh face-off in which 20 Indian soldierswere killed, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. Taking part in a virtual meet convened by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Palaniswami said: "There are some unpleasantdevelopments in the border. We stand united with you in thishour." In his opening remarks on day two of the virtualconference with chief ministers on coronavirus, Modi saidIndia wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply,if instigated

"For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country ismost important," the Prime Minister said

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, werekilled on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops ineastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.