Left Menu
Development News Edition

"We stand united," TN CM tells PM Modi on Ladakh face-off

Tamil Nadu stands united behindthe Centre on the Ladakh face-off in which 20 Indian soldierswere killed, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:39 IST
"We stand united," TN CM tells PM Modi on Ladakh face-off

Tamil Nadu stands united behindthe Centre on the Ladakh face-off in which 20 Indian soldierswere killed, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. Taking part in a virtual meet convened by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Palaniswami said: "There are some unpleasantdevelopments in the border. We stand united with you in thishour." In his opening remarks on day two of the virtualconference with chief ministers on coronavirus, Modi saidIndia wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply,if instigated

"For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country ismost important," the Prime Minister said

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, werekilled on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops ineastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.PTI VGN BN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...

Have advised states, UTs to provide suitable accommodations to all healthcare workers: Centre to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Wednesday that all states and Union Territories have been advised to provide suitable separate accommodation to all healthcare workers, wherever required. It said the Joint Monitoring Group of experts...

Former Army secretary backs Biden, citing 'moral leadership'

The first openly gay Army secretary says hes supporting Joe Biden for president, the latest endorsement from a former military leader who had criticized President Donald Trump over his handling of anti-racism demonstrations. Eric Fanning, w...

AU, UNICEF launch 'No Name Campaign' to accelerate children’s access to justice

Aligned with the commemoration of the Day of the African Child observed every 16th of June, and under the 2020 theme of the year Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa, the African Union and UNICEF have launched the No Name Cam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020