UP CM hails soldiers' sacrifice in Ladakh; Oppn says stand united in crisis

The Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley displayed exemplary courage and their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Union government should not only give a “strategic”, but also an “economic reply” to China. In a tweet in Hindi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said his party will support the government on any decision in the nation’s interest. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also termed the killing of the Army personnel "extremely sad" and "shocking". In his condolence message, Adityanath said the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers, who displayed exemplary courage for the security of the nation and gave their lives, will always be remembered, according to a government release.

He also paid homage to Havidar Vipul Rai, a native of Meerut district, who was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the Monday's face-off. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the family of the slain soldier. All possible help will be extended to his family, the chief minister said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Seeing the violent behaviour of China, the Indian government should not only give a strategic but an economic reply to them. "All contracts awarded to Chinese companies should be suspended with immediate effect and there should be restraint on imports from China," Yadav said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, BSP chief Mayawati said the government should take steps in the interest of the country with utmost alertness and “soojhboojh”. She said, "The country is confident that the government will take the right decision at the right time while upholding its honour, and will not allow anyone to take even an inch of the nation's land." She also said it was good that the country had united at such a crucial juncture while ignoring the government's shortcomings. She added that now the government has to stand the test of people's expectations. The Monday's clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

According to the Indian authorities, 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night..