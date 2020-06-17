Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger raped in bus on way to Noida from Pratapgarh; one held

The incident took place between Lucknow and Mathura but the complaint was lodged by the woman at a police station in Noida after she reached here, they said. The long-distance, private bus had two drivers and a staffer, besides several passengers, they added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:47 IST
Passenger raped in bus on way to Noida from Pratapgarh; one held

A 25-year-old woman travelling with her children from Pratapgarh district to Noida in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped in the moving bus by one of its two drivers, leading to the arrest of the accused, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place between Lucknow and Mathura but the complaint was lodged by the woman at a police station in Noida after she reached here, they said.

The long-distance, private bus had two drivers and a staffer, besides several passengers, they added. “It was an AC sleeper bus, coming to Noida from Pratapgarh. According to the information given to the police by the woman, it appears the incident took place during the night when the bus would have been on a stretch between Lucknow and Mathura,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla.

“As the complaint was made after the woman reached here, an FIR was immediately lodged in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” Shukla said. Shukla said one of the accused named in the FIR has been arrested and the bus, too, has been impounded.

Police teams have been formed to ensure the arrests of other accused persons as well as the owner of the bus at the earliest, she added. The DCP said further proceedings in the case are underway and the complainant has been sent for a medical test.

“All co-passengers of the woman are being traced and their statements are being taken down so that a charge sheet in the case could be filed soon,” she added..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: BJP, Cong hold meetings of MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha poll

Two days before the Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Wednesday held meetings of their MLAs. The BJPs meeting-cum-training session was held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday evening in the presence of cent...

Sweden to lift travel curbs to 10 European countries from June 30

Sweden will lift its advice against non-essential travel to 10 European countries from June 30, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.The countries are Greece, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium, Switzerlan...

Tennis-Halep says does not currently plan to play U.S. Open

Simona Halep does not currently plan to play the U.S. Open with the health protocols put in place by the organisers for the Grand Slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian womens world number two told Reuters on Wednesday. Given the c...

Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 22-23, says IMD

In some good news for Delhiites, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the region...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020