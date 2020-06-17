Civil hospital in Aurangabad to add 30 beds
The capacity of CivilHospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 byJune end, a senior official said on Wednesday The hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatmentfacility "Symptomatic patients are being treated here. Weearlier had a capacity of 140 beds. A ward with 30 more beds will be ready by the last weekof June," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said.
"Symptomatic patients are being treated here. Weearlier had a capacity of 140 beds. We have taken it to 170now. A ward with 30 more beds will be ready by the last weekof June," Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni said. PTI AWKRK KRK
