Gym owners request reopening of premises

Owners of gymnasiums and fitness centres in Pune, which have been shut due to the lockdown, on Wednesday requested civic authorities to allow them to resume operations. Several gym operators, fitness trainers and support staff gathered outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and raised the demand.

Since gymnasiums and fitness clubs have been closed for nearly three months now, their owners, trainers and staff besides owners of supplement shops are facing hardships, said Nilesh Kale, president of Pune Fitness Club Association. Gym owners are struggling to pay their EMIs, rent, electricity bills, salaries of trainers and housekeeping staff, he said.

"We are ready to follow all the set guidelines while opening gyms. In fact,we have submitted some measures that can be taken while reopening gyms," he said. A petition of demands has been submitted to Pune Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.