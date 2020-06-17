Left Menu
India to send tri-service contingent for 75th WWII victory parade in Moscow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:29 IST
India to send tri-service contingent for 75th WWII victory parade in Moscow

India will send a contingent of 75 personnel from its three armed forces to Moscow to participate in Russia's 75th World War II Victory Day parade on June 24, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday

"On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the SecondWorld War, there will be a military parade in Moscow to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people," the ministry said in its press release

It said the Russian Defence Minister has invited an Indian contingent to take part in the Victory Day Parade scheduled to be held on June 24, 2020, in Moscow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has agreed to send a 75-member tri-servicecontingent to participate in the parade, where contingents of other countriesare also expected to participate, the release stated. "The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War," it added.

