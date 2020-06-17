Left Menu
J&K admin reduces probation period for new appointees to 2 years

The new rules would be called as Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, it said. Under these rules, after completion of probation, every appointee would be entitled to fixation of pay in the pay level applicable to the post against which the person is appointed, the notification said.

J&K admin reduces probation period for new appointees to 2 years
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced new rules for appointments to various posts in the union territory and reduced the probation period to two years from five years, according to a notification. The new rules would be called as Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, it said.

Under these rules, after completion of probation, every appointee would be entitled to fixation of pay in the pay level applicable to the post against which the person is appointed, the notification said. "The appointee under these rules shall be entitled to annual increment, dearness allowance, house rent allowance and city compensatory allowance or any other allowance sanctioned by the government after successful completion of the probation period," it said.

The notification said the new candidates shall be entitled to benefits under the Medical Attendance Rules and Leave Rules from the date of appointment. It further said there would be fixed tenure of five years after the initial appointment of the candidate.

The other conditions of service shall be governed by the recruitment rules of the service to which the post to which the person has been appointed belongs, the notification said. The administration may exempt any class and category of post or service from the provisions of this notification, it said.

