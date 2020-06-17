"I will be home once lockdown ends," a promise he didn't keep

When soldier Deepak Kumar Singh, posted in Ladakh, told his grandmother on phone a few days ago that he will come down home after the coronavirus- induced lockdown ends, he did not know this will be his last conversation with his family. Deepak Singh, a resident of Farenda village near, had got married just seven months ago, was among 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, who were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

"I will come home on leave after the lockdown ends, the 30-year-old, a Naik in the Indian Army, told his grandmother Phool Kumari a few days ago. As the news of his death spread, Singh's family members and residents of Farenda, located about 40km from Rewa district headquarters, plunged into grief.

I spoke to him just a few days back and at that time he told me that after the lockdown ends, he will take leave and come home. "But after the lockdown ended, we got the news of his martyrdom, Singh's 85-year-old inconsolable grandmother told PTI on Wednesday.

Phool Kumari informed that Deepak Singh's mother passed away several years ago and since then she has been looking after him. "He was a very loving person and used to respect everyone in the house. Everybody used to like him a lot," she said, fighting back tears.

Deepak Singh got married on November 30, 2019, and his wife, Rekha Singh, works in the Navodaya Residential School at Sirmaur town in the district, family sources said. Army officials informed us about his martyrdom around 8 AM on Wednesday and since then a pall of gloom has descended on the entire village, his family members said.

It was a shocking news for all in the village, Phool Kumari said. "The Army officials told us that his mortal remains would reach the village by Thursday," she said.

Deepak Singh joined the Army in 2013 and was posted at the Galwan Valley with the Bihar Regiment. His father, Gajraj Singh, is a farmer and his elder brother, Prakash, is also in the Army and posted at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the family sources said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid rich tributes to the valiant soldier, saying he had shown exemplary courage in protecting the country's borders and laid down his life in the line of duty. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava, among others, also paid rich tributes to the martyred Army man.