2 arrested for robbing people in south Delhi

Two men were arrested in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony area for allegedly robbing people using vehicles borrowed from acquaintances on the pretext of medical emergency, police said on Wednesday. According to a police official, the matter came to light on Tuesday when a man complained that he was robbed of his mobile phone near the fourth Avenue Road by two bike-borne persons.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and tracked the registration number of the scooty used in committing the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. The owner of the scooty told police that one Abhishek had borrowed the two-wheeler saying his mother was ill and had to be taken to a nearby hospital, he said, adding two accused Aakash and Abhishek, both 24-years-old,were arrested and 12 robbed mobile phones seized.

The two accused disclosed to police they used to borrow a vehicle of any of their acquaintances by telling them about medical emergency and used it for committing snatching or robbery, the DCP said. With their arrest, police claimed to have solved more than eight cases of robbery and snatching in Lodhi Colony and Kotla Mubarakpur.