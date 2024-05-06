Accused escape from police custody of Lodhi Colony PS: Court directs top cop to set up enquiry against erring officers

The Saket Court of Delhi on Monday directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to set up an enquiry against erring officers of Lodhi Colony Police station when an accused Salman alias Raja escaped from police custody. The Metropolitan Magistrate Ankit Garg was informed by the station house officer (SHO) that the accused Salman had escaped during police custody while being lodged in the Lodhi Colony Police Station.

The court showed displeasure over the negligence on the part of the concerned police official and directed the top official of Delhi Police to initiate the enquiry against the accountable police officers. The court directed Delhi Police to file a status report on the matter while fixing the matter for May 10. The same court had recently granted two days of police remand to Salman, the murder accused in a case registered under sections 302, 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Police custody was taken on May 4 after the expiry of four days of police custody of the accused.

According to Delhi Police, on May 4 the accused Salman requested for nature's call and suddenly pushed the Head Constable who had his custody, took advantage of the open window of the toilet, jumped from the window and fled from custody. The accused Salman was to be produced before the Court on May 6 after the expiry of his police remand. The Police further stated that four teams were dispatched for the search of the accused Salman.

Regarding the escape of the accused, a fresh FIR has been registered under section 224 of the IPC dated May 5 in Lodhi Colony police station and all-out efforts are being made to arrest the escaped accused Salman. The teams of Special Staff or AATS of South District are also working to nab him. An alert Wireless Message has been sent all over Delhi and India. His photo and details are being circulated on social media, the police said. (ANI)

