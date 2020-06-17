Maximum temps hover above normal in Hry, Punjab; Hisar records 43.6 deg C

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, as Hisar was the hottest place in the two states recording 43.6 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana recorded three degrees Celsius above the normal maximum, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul also braved the hot weather recording a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, one notch up against the normal. Ambala recorded a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal while Karnal recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 41.8, 40.7 and 39.4 degree Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius, one notch up against normal limits.

According to the Met department forecast for Haryana and Punjab, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with wind speed between 30 and 40 kmph are likely at isolated places from June 19-21. A heatwave is also likely at isolated places during the next two days in Punjab.