Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anger against China spills on to streets in Gujarat

Protesters urged the Modi government to ensure that martyrdom of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley did not go in vain. In Surat, residents of a housing society unanimously decided to boycott Chinese products and also broke a China- made LCD TV in front of media persons to express their protest against the neighbouring country.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:59 IST
Anger against China spills on to streets in Gujarat

The death of 20 Indian soldiers along the LAC in Ladakh on Wednesday triggered protests across Gujarat with people breaking China-made electronic gadgets and calling for boycott of Chinese products. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

People took to the streets in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat cities and set fire to the Chinese flag and photos of the neighbouring country's President Xi Jinping. Protesters urged the Modi government to ensure that martyrdom of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley did not go in vain.

In Surat, residents of a housing society unanimously decided to boycott Chinese products and also broke a China- made LCD TV in front of media persons to express their protest against the neighbouring country. "We hereby boycott all Chinese products" - read a notice board at the Panchratna Garden Society in Varachha area of the diamond city.

"It's time we teach China a lesson. We all have decided not to use Chinese products from now on, whether it is TV, mobile phone or any other electronic item. "We urge countrymen to follow the suit," said Gopal Sharma, a resident of the society.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Badal calls for proper steps to defend country's integrity

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday called for appropriate steps to defend the countrys integrity and sovereignty and ensure that sacrifices of Indian soldiers in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh do not g...

Biden to discuss economic recovery plan in key battleground visit

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will discuss plans to safely reopen a U.S. economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic when he visits the must-win election battleground of Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the third time this month....

Galwan Valley incident will have serious impact on bilateral ties: India to China

India on Wednesday delivered a strong message to China that the unprecedented incident in the Galwan Valley will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship and held the pre-meditated action by Chinese army directly responsible for ...

Delhi HC seeks response from AAP govt, Delhi Police on a petition seeking speedy trial of Markaz matter

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition seeking designated court for speedy trial in a case registered against 125 Malaysians nationals who were recently charge-sheeted in relat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020