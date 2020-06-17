Anger against China spills on to streets in Gujarat

The death of 20 Indian soldiers along the LAC in Ladakh on Wednesday triggered protests across Gujarat with people breaking China-made electronic gadgets and calling for boycott of Chinese products. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

People took to the streets in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat cities and set fire to the Chinese flag and photos of the neighbouring country's President Xi Jinping. Protesters urged the Modi government to ensure that martyrdom of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley did not go in vain.

In Surat, residents of a housing society unanimously decided to boycott Chinese products and also broke a China- made LCD TV in front of media persons to express their protest against the neighbouring country. "We hereby boycott all Chinese products" - read a notice board at the Panchratna Garden Society in Varachha area of the diamond city.

"It's time we teach China a lesson. We all have decided not to use Chinese products from now on, whether it is TV, mobile phone or any other electronic item. "We urge countrymen to follow the suit," said Gopal Sharma, a resident of the society.