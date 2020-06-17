Left Menu
Punjab reports 6 coronavirus deaths, 126 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:12 IST
Six COVID-19 patients in Punjab died on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 78 while 126 more people tested positive for the infection in the state, taking the virus count to 3,497, officials said. Four deaths were reported in Amritsar, the district worst affected by the coronavirus in Punjab, while one each was in Ferozepur and Sangrur, according to the state government's medical bulletin.

With fresh cases reported on Wednesday, the state has seen 357 more people testing positive since June 15. Forty new coronavirus cases were detected in Ludhiana, followed by 31 in Jalandhar; 17 in Amritsar, six each in Pathankot and Ferozepur; five in Mohali; four in Bathinda; three each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Moga; two in Sangrur; and one each in Patiala, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Faridkot and Hoshiarpur, the bulletin said.

Of them, 17 people had a recent travel history to Gurgaon, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. However, 77 novel coronavirus patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from various hospitals. With this, a total of 2,538 people have been cured of the infection so far, according to the bulletin.

There are 881 active cases in the state, as of now, it said. Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 659 coronavirus cases, followed by 449 in Ludhiana, 409 in Jalandhar, 171 in Gurdaspur, 170 in Tarn Taran, 184 in Mohali, 179 in Patiala, 164 in Sangrur, 157 in Pathankot, 145 in Hoshiarpur, 121 in SBS Nagar, 89 in Faridkot, 82 in Rupnagar, 81 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 73 in Muktsar, 74 in Moga, 61 in Bathinda, 54 in Fazilka, 58 in Ferozepur, 49 in Kapurthala, 37 in Mansa and 31 in Barnala, according to the bulletin.

Two patients are critical and are on ventilator support while another 26 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 2,08,408 samples have been taken so far for COVID-19 testing in the state, it added.

