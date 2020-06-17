Left Menu
Telangana govt, people with Centre in face off with China: CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said his government and people stand with the Centre in the violent face off with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. He said there should be no compromise on the security of the country and the entire nation should stand as one on the issue.

The Chief Minister mentioned about the Indo-China skirmishes at the border while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modis video conference on Wednesday, an official release said. Rao said whether it was China or any other country, if it interferes with the sovereignty of India, there should be a befitting reply.

"There is no need for anyone to politicise security matters, the release quoted him as having said. After the video conference began, the Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers observed a two minute silence and paid tributes to the martyred soldiers.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Meanwhile, Telangana Congress President and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the family of slain army officer B Santosh Babu at Suryapet, about 136 km from here, and handed over a condolence letter written by party president Sonia Gandhi.

"Hon @INCIndia Smt Sonia Gandhi wrote to the family of Col.Santosh Babu expressing her profound grief at the loss of a brave soldier who attained martyrdom while defending India. "Along with my wife @uttampadmavathi, I visited his family in Suryapet & handed over the letter," he tweeted.

Reddy, a former fighter pilot, expressed his anguish over the soldier's demise and offered all help and support to his family in future. "Consider us as your family members and we will always be there for you," Congress sources quoted him as having told Babu's parents.

Reddy and other Congress leaders will attend the funeral of Santosh Babu in Suryapet on Thursday, they said.

