In a first, sample testing for COVID-19 crosses 25,000 in last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu

With 25,463 tests in the last 24 hours, the sample testing for COVID-19 has crossed 25,000 in Tamil Nadu for the first time on Wednesday, the state health department said.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 25,463 tests in the last 24 hours, the sample testing for COVID-19 has crossed 25,000 in Tamil Nadu for the first time on Wednesday, the state health department said. "For the first time, the sample testing for COVID-19 has crossed 25,000 and it stands at 25,463 samples for the last 24 hour period," state health department said.

The state recorded the highest spike of 2,174 cases of COVID-19, breaching 50,000 mark on Wednesday. The death toll stood at 576 after 48 deaths due to the fatal virus today. "Tamil Nadu crosses 50,000 mark with 2,174 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 50,193. Death toll rises to 576 after 48 deaths were reported today,' the state health department said.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903.This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

