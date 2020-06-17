Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed on Monday in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley "My salutations to the brave Indian Army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh," he wrote on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:40 IST
"My salutations to the brave Indian Army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh," he wrote on Twitter. The nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice, Naidu said. "My deepest condolences to the families of these veer (brave) jawans," the vice president said.
