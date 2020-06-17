TN expert panel member in home quarantine

A member of the Tamil Nadu government constituted expert committee to render advice on tackling COVID-19 on Wednesday said she has quarantined herself in her home in view of exposure to the pathogen. "I wish to clarify that I am in home quarantine because of high risk exposure to #COVID19," Prabhdeep Kaur said on her twitter handle.

Kaur, a medical doctor and epidemiologist is a scientist with ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology here and she is a member of the 19-member panel set by the state government. The committee was set up by the government to advise it on handling the pandemic.