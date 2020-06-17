Woman, two infants burnt alive in Mandi fire, HP CM expresses grief
A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, the police said. They were engulfted in the fire and burnt alive before it could be controlled Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the bodies were sent for postmortem.PTI | Mandi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST
A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, the police said. Kavita, her nine-month-old son and three-year-old daughter were killed when a fire broke out in their house at Chhota Sambhal village in Gahar panchayat of Sarkaghat area, they added. They were engulfted in the fire and burnt alive before it could be controlled
Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the bodies were sent for postmortem. Police are investigating the matter, he said, adding the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. Meanwhile in Shimla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of the woman and her two children in the incident. “He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” an official spokesperson said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Ram Thakur
- Mandi district
- Gurdev Chand Sharma
- Sarkaghat
- Shimla
ALSO READ
#Unlock1: Bus services resume in Himachal Pradesh
5 new cases in Himachal Pradesh, total count at 345
6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 390
6 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, total rises to 390
Jai Ram Thakur launches 'Panchvati Yojna' for senior citizens, to develop 100 parks in Himachal