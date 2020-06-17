Woman, two infants burnt alive in Mandi fire, HP CM expresses grief

Left Menu
A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, the police said. They were engulfted in the fire and burnt alive before it could be controlled Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the bodies were sent for postmortem.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST
A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, the police said. Kavita, her nine-month-old son and three-year-old daughter were killed when a fire broke out in their house at Chhota Sambhal village in Gahar panchayat of Sarkaghat area, they added. They were engulfted in the fire and burnt alive before it could be controlled

Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the bodies were sent for postmortem. Police are investigating the matter, he said, adding the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. Meanwhile in Shimla, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of the woman and her two children in the incident. “He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” an official spokesperson said.

