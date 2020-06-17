Left Menu
71 new coronavirus patients in C'garh, total rises to 1,864

The number of active cases in the state is 756, as 1,099 people have been discharged after recovery while nine others have died so far. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,864, new cases 71, deaths 9, discharged 1,099, active cases 756, people tested so far 1,13,613..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:24 IST
71 new coronavirus patients in C'garh, total rises to 1,864
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With 71 new patients found, the number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 1,864 on Wednesday, a health official said. The number of recovered patients too rose to 1,099 as 148 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

Of the new virus cases, 25 were reported from Raipur district, 10 from Janjgir-Champa, eight from Balodabazar, five from Raigarh, four each from Bemetara, Korba, Gariaband and Mahasamund districts, three from Jashpur, two from Durg while one case each came from Rajnandgaon and Mungeli districts, he said. The number of active cases in the state is 756, as 1,099 people have been discharged after recovery while nine others have died so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,864, new cases 71, deaths 9, discharged 1,099, active cases 756, people tested so far 1,13,613.

