Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for pick-pocketing

A 22-year-old man was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing a man's wallet by distracting him by asking for food and water, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:40 IST
2 held for pick-pocketing

A 22-year-old man was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stealing a man's wallet by distracting him by asking for food and water, police said on Wednesday. Jahiruddin, a resident of JJ colony, Bawana, was held along with a juvenile, they said.

The two withdrew Rs 25,000 using an ATM card, which was in the stolen wallet, and purchased clothes worth Rs 5,360, police said. According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when Manish Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was waiting for a bus at the Kashmere Gate metro station.

A person came to him and requested him for money, saying that he had to go to Bihar, police said. Kumar told him that if he had to go to Bihar, he would have to go either to the Anand Vihar station, the New Delhi station or the Old Delhi railway station, they said. Just then another person came and requested Kumar to give the money. So, Kumar offered to pay their bus fare to Anand Vihar, police said. Later, they asked him for water and Kumar gave them Rs 10 and started walking ahead. After a while, they asked him for food, and he gave them Rs 100, they said.

During this time, one of the accused stole Kumar’s wallet containing Rs 4,500, the ATM card, and fled, police said, adding that the PIN number of the ATM card was mentioned on its cover. Kumar received two SMSes of cash withdrawal. One from an ATM at Civil Lines for Rs 20,000 and the other for Rs 5,000 from an ATM at Majnu ka Tila, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj. These withdrawal were made around 7 pm.

A police team visited both the ATM booths but the accused were not found there. Later, around 8 PM, Kumar again received an SMS regarding shopping in Rohini. The police located the shop and contacted the owner. On their request, the shop owner did not allow the accused to leave the spot and both of them were held, the DCP said. The accused told police that he along with his accomplice and a juvenile commit pick-pocketing by distracting the victims, she said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakhs Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its rep...

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia and India are: Aus envoy

China is not as committed as Australia and India to the established body of rules and norms, that have underpinned the post-World War II era, which needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry OFarrell said on Wednesday. He ass...

UN says bodies of 2 migrants, baby washed up on Libyan coast

The bodies of two African migrants and a 5-month-old boy who drowned in a shipwreck over the weekend were found on the coast of Libya, a U.N. official said Wednesday. Separately, the Libyan coast guard intercepted a ship with 130 Europe-bou...

Many temple committees in Odisha not to conduct Rath Jatra outside temple premises

Several temple committees in Odisha including Shri Hari-Baladev Temple in Baripada on Wednesday announced not to conduct the annual Rath Jatra festival outside the temple premises in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 28 temple committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020