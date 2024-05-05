Left Menu

BSP ropes in ex-Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand for New Delhi Lok Sabha seat

Former Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand joined the BSP and will contest from the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Anand resigned from the AAP last month, citing inadequate representation for Dalits within the party. He will file his nomination on Monday, the final day for the sixth phase of elections on May 25th. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Somnath Bharti have already filed their nominations for the New Delhi seat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:05 IST
BSP ropes in ex-Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand for New Delhi Lok Sabha seat
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand joined the BSP here on Sunday and announced that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from New Delhi constituency.

Anand had resigned from the Delhi cabinet and quit the ruling AAP last month, alleging that Dalits did not have adequate representation in the party.

''I offer tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I feel that I have come back to my party,'' Anand said at a press conference after joining the BSP.

He said he will file his nomination from New Delhi parliamentary seat on Monday.

Monday is the last day for filing nominations for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Somnath Bharti have already filed their nominations from the constituency.

Anand held various portfolios, including social welfare, in the AAP government.

He had resigned from the cabinet and the AAP, alleging that there was no Dalit among the top leaders of the party.

He had also alleged that Dalit MLAs, ministers and councillors of the AAP were not given any respect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024