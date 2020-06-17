2 new COVID-19 cases take Himachal's tally to 570

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 570, the state health department said. According to the data, the total number of cases include 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths.

"Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total number of positive cases rise to 570 in the state, including 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths," the state health department said. With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll stands at 11,903.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)