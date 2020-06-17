Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 new COVID-19 cases take Himachal's tally to 570

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 570, the state health department said.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:51 IST
2 new COVID-19 cases take Himachal's tally to 570
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 570, the state health department said. According to the data, the total number of cases include 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths.

"Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total number of positive cases rise to 570 in the state, including 186 active cases, 365 recoveries and six deaths," the state health department said. With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll stands at 11,903.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakhs Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its rep...

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia and India are: Aus envoy

China is not as committed as Australia and India to the established body of rules and norms, that have underpinned the post-World War II era, which needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry OFarrell said on Wednesday. He ass...

UN says bodies of 2 migrants, baby washed up on Libyan coast

The bodies of two African migrants and a 5-month-old boy who drowned in a shipwreck over the weekend were found on the coast of Libya, a U.N. official said Wednesday. Separately, the Libyan coast guard intercepted a ship with 130 Europe-bou...

Many temple committees in Odisha not to conduct Rath Jatra outside temple premises

Several temple committees in Odisha including Shri Hari-Baladev Temple in Baripada on Wednesday announced not to conduct the annual Rath Jatra festival outside the temple premises in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 28 temple committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020