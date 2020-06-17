All dispensaries in southwest Delhi district will have COVID-19 testing facilities: Official

Left Menu
All dispensaries in southwest Delhi district will have COVID-19 testing facilities and serve as a single-point contact for all coronavirus-related issues, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh said. "It has been decided that all dispensaries in the district will function as the single point of contact for all COVID-19 related issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:58 IST
All dispensaries in southwest Delhi district will have COVID-19 testing facilities and serve as a single-point contact for all coronavirus-related issues, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh said.

"It has been decided that all dispensaries in the district will function as the single point of contact for all COVID-19 related issues. Antigen and RT-PCR tests will be conducted at all dispensaries from Thursday," he said. Medical officers at the dispensaries will also ensure admission of patients at COVID-19 care centres or healthcare centres or home isolation according to guidelines. They will also facilitate admission of patients in private hospitals with the help of nodal officers deployed there, Singh said.

In the DDMA meeting, officials concerned were directed to comply with the Union Home Ministry guidelines to ensure heightened surveillance in the containment zones, active contact tracing of every positive case, hassle-free admission in hospitals, functioning of hotel-hospital linkage in the district and adherence to SOPs for disposal of bodies, he added..

