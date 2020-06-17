Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for protesting near Chinese Embassy

Twenty Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested here on Wednesday for protesting at Shanti Path near the Chinese Embassy .

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:00 IST
20 Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for protesting near Chinese Embassy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty Indian Youth Congress workers were arrested here on Wednesday for protesting at Shanti Path near the Chinese Embassy . The protest was organised in the backdrop of the incident in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15.

The protestors were seen with posters that read, "We support the Indian Army!" and were sitting with candles. "Today 20 workers of Indian Youth Congress were arrested when they attempted to stage a protest at Shanti Path near the Chinese Embassy. The protestors were subsequently released," said the DCP.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 2,132,321 coronavirus cases and 116,862 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 2,132,321 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,975 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 722 to 116,862. The C...

COVID-19: Dubai announces resumption of economic and recreational activities

Dubai has announced the resumption of a new set of economic activities and services from Thursday even as stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorit...

Nation's conscience bruised, must be addressed satisfactorily: Pranab Mukherjee on Ladakh faceoff

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said the death of Indian Army personnel in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in east Ladakhs Galwan Valley has bruised the conscience of the nation and all avenues must be explored to avoid its rep...

China not committed to established body of rules as Australia and India are: Aus envoy

China is not as committed as Australia and India to the established body of rules and norms, that have underpinned the post-World War II era, which needs to be protected, the Australian envoy here Barry OFarrell said on Wednesday. He ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020