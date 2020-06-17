520 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

Five hundred and twenty new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. With this the coronavirus cases have risen to 25,148 in the state including 17,438 cured/discharged and 1561 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

India on Wednesday recorded 10,974 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 3,54,065 including 11,903 deaths. The total number of cases also include 1,55,227 active cases while 1,86,935 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)