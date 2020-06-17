Delhi govt launches psychiatric tele-counselling services for healthcare workers
The Delhi government on Wednesday launched psychiatric tele-counselling services for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. The services named 'Samarthan' by the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS) will be available round-the-clock from its emergency services and the psychiatric department of COVID hospitals.
The services have been launched in collaboration with the Delhi Medical Council and the Delhi Medical Association. Senior expert psychiatrists from the government and private sectors have volunteered for tele-counselling, a statement said.
The tele-counselling services are available at 9868396802 and 9868396859 from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Saturday..
