Mumbai's COVID-19 doubling rate goes up to 29 days: BMC

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson the highest doubling rate of 60 days is in the F-north ward that includes areas like Matunga east, and the average growth rate of the disease there was the lowest in the city at 1.2 per cent. Doubling time is defined as the number of days it takes for the count of cases to double.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has improved and now increased to 29 days, while the average growth rate of the disease has come down to 2.43 per cent, the city civic body said on Wednesday.

Doubling time is defined as the number of days it takes for the count of cases to double. He said in H-East ward, that includes areas like Khar east, the doubling rate is 57 days and the average growth rate is also 1.2 per cent.

According to the BMC spokesperson, in three other wards, the doubling rate is above 50 days and the average growth rate of COVID-19 is less than 2 per cent. M-east, L and E wards have doubling rate of 53, 51 and 50 days, respectively, and the average growth rate is 1.3 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 1.4 per cent.

The spokesperson said the doubling case time in G- North ward is 46 days and the same in B ward is 40 days, while the average growth rate is 1.5 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively. BMC data suggests that in R-North ward (Dahisar) the doubling rate is 13 days, the lowest in the city, followed by R-Central (Borivali) ward, which has doubling rate of 17 days.

As on June 17, Mumbai has recorded 61,501 cases of COVID-19 and 3,242 deaths.

